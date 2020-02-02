“Whoever came up with the idea of the Puppy Bowl should have a statue sculpted in their honor,” one person wrote on Twitter, possibly speaking for many of the thousands of other viewers tweeting their analysis.

Now in its 16th year, the Puppy Bowl featured 96 members of #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff trying to carry toys across a goal line to score “touchdowns” and compete for the “Lombarky” trophy. Kittens named Jenni-PUR Lopez and CAT-ira — a nod to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who will perform in the Super Bowl’s halftime show — put on a Puppy Bowl halftime performance.

All the animals, who come from 61 shelters in about 25 states, are up for adoption. There are even a few international dogs representing Colombia and Canada, as well as a puppy from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here are some of this year’s stars:

Archer, a 4-year-old cocker spaniel:

Barbie, a 4-year-old Rottweiler mix:

Bear, a 5-year-old Australian shepherd:

Sweet Potato, an 8-year-old boxer:

Zoey, a 4-year-old longhair German shepherd mix:

Five of this year’s pups have special needs: a three-legged Labrador retriever mix, a hearing-impaired Great Dane, a hearing-impaired Chihuahua, a blind and hearing-impaired Shetland sheepdog mix, and an American Staffordshire terrier/bulldog mix with a cleft palate.