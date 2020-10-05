hepatitis C, which is often transmitted through blood transfusions, causes severe inflammation of the liver and is blamed for 400,000 deaths annually.
The Nobel Committee called the three researchers’ work “a landmark achievement in our battle against viral infections.”
“It’s hard to find something that is of such benefit to mankind as what we are awarding this year,” said Thomas Perlman, secretary of the Nobel Committee. “This discovery … has led to improvements for millions of people around the world.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Michael Houghton’s name.