Ghez, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, became the fourth woman to win a physics Nobel, following Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018.
Ghez, who received the early morning phone call Tuesday from Göran K. Hansson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, to tell her of the prize, answered questions an hour later by phone and discussed the thrill of her discovery as well as her hope that she will inspire more women to enter the field.
Asked what she thought when she first saw signs that something mysterious was lurking at the center of the galaxy, she said, "I think the first thing is doubt. You have to prove to yourself you’re really seeing what you think you’re seeing. Doubt and excitement.”
She added, “We have no idea what’s inside the black hole, and that’s what makes these things such exotic objects.”
She said she feels particularly passionate about the teaching side of her profession.
“I take very seriously the responsibility of being the fourth woman to win the Nobel Prize. I hope I can inspire other young women into the field. It’s a field that has so many pleasures, and if you’re passionate about the science, there’s so much to be done,” Ghez said.
