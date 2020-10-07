CRISPR-Cas9 is frequently likened to molecular scissors. It can hunt for specific sections of DNA in animals, plants and microorganisms and snip those out: The human cell contains about 6 billion chemical units of DNA called base pairs. CRISPR’s tremendous power is that it can find and cut just one.
“We can now change the genetic information in any cell in any organism,” said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel chemistry committee.
Since its discovery eight years ago, the tool has been widely deployed in research laboratories worldwide. It has also been used for plant breeding and is a cutting-edge medical therapy in clinical trials for inherited diseases such as sickle cell disease.
“This is definitely a very expected prize for me,” said Luis Echegoyen, president of the American Chemical Society, in an interview. “It’s going to change the world and how we treat diseases.”
Since 1901, the Nobel Committee has awarded 112 prizes in chemistry to 186 people. Seven, including Doudna and Charpentier, have been women. Last year, John B. Goodenough became the oldest person to win a Nobel — he was 97 — for his work developing lithium-ion batteries, an award he shared with chemists M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.
Charpentier and Doudna split a prize of 10 million Swedish kronor, or about $560,000 each.
