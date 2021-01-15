Biden also named MIT Vice President of Research Maria Zuber, a planetary scientist who lead efforts to map the surfaces of the Moon and Mars, and Nobel Laureate Francis Arnold, a pioneer in synthesizing artificial proteins, to head the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins, a geneticist-physician who also spearheaded the Human Genome Project, will remain in his current role, the transition said.
“Science will always be at the forefront of my administration — and these world-renowned scientists will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts, and the truth," Biden said in a news release.
Lander and Collins will both have to be confirmed by the Senate, a process which could face significant delays.
The elevation of the president’s science advisor to cabinet level marks a sharp departure from the Trump administration, which waited 19 months to nominate an OSTP director and operated the office with a smaller staff than the Obama administration. Kelvin Droegemeier, a research meteorologist, who served in that role, was not viewed as particularly influential in the West Wing.
Lander, who is also a biology professor at MIT and Harvard Medical School, previously served on President Barack Obama’s council of science advisors. His background in life sciences is unusual for heads of OSTP, who have typically been physicists, able to advise the president on issues related to nuclear weapons and related technologies. His nomination suggests the importance of biology expertise in the midst of covid-19 pandemic, which has killed almost 400,000 Americans.
This story is developing.