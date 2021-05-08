“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between,” Obama wrote. “He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair."
Bo, a male Portuguese water dog, had been a gift from Sen. Edward M. Kennedy and fulfilled a promise Obama had made to his two daughters while on the campaign trail: that they would get a puppy whether he won or lost the presidency.
“At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls,” former first lady Michelle Obama wrote in an Instagram post Saturday. “We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us.”
Throughout Obama’s two terms in office, Bo was a fixture in the White House, making cameos at formal events, surprising White House visitors and roaming around “inspecting” the White House holiday decorations.
“He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth,” Michelle Obama wrote. “He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit.”
No one was happier than Bo during the pandemic, she added.
“All his people were under one roof again — just like the day we got him,” she wrote. Bo died after a battle with cancer, she said.
In 2013, the Obamas adopted another Portuguese water dog, a female named Sunny, who was frequently seen alongside Bo relaxing on the South Lawn of the White House. They appeared on the “Today" show together and once guest-starred in a White House public service announcement on emergency preparedness.
But it was Bo whom Barack Obama once described as “the only reliable friend a politician can have in Washington.”
Bo would sometimes wander into the Treaty Room and curl up at his feet, Obama wrote in his memoir, “A Promised Land,” and gave him an excuse to join his family for after-dinner walks that helped ground him.
“He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected,” the former president said of Bo in his Instagram post Saturday. "We will miss him dearly.”
