They also live underground, so the small mammals nosh on cicadas once they are near their emergence. The extra food source means moles’ survival and reproductive rates surge, said mole trapper and expert Tom Schmidt, a.k.a. the Mole Man. Schmidt, who has kept records on his peak trapping years for more than three decades, becomes increasingly busy during this time, trapping farther from the wooded area as moles tunnel their way into people’s yards. Although mole populations might vary in other places, they are abundant ahead of the cicada emergence in Schmidt’s territory.