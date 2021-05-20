The seizure comes as the Lowes, who operated the facility formerly run by imprisoned “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic, are accused of inhumane treatment and ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act. The Justice Department filed a civil complaint against the couple last year for allegedly exhibiting the big cats without a license and jeopardizing the health of their animals. Authorities’ recovery of the animals this week is part of a court-approved agreement to help resolve the complaint.