The seizure comes as the Lowes, who operated the facility formerly run by imprisoned “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic, are accused of inhumane treatment and ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act. The couple was sued by the Justice Department last year for exhibiting the big cats without a license as well as jeopardizing the health of their animals. Authorities recovering the animals this week is part of a court-approved agreement to help resolve the civil complaint from the Justice Department.