Scientists at LIGO and the Virgo gravitational-wave observatory in northern Italy — home to the most sensitive observational instruments ever constructed — detected the first collision of a black hole and neutron star on Jan. 5, 2020. The nature of the waves allowed them to infer the mass and ballpark the location. They determined the black hole was about nine times heavier than the sun, while the neutron star was about twice as heavy as the sun, according to the study.