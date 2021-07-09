But apparently, not by everyone.
An ominous Craigslist ad apparently posted by an irate neighbor might hold the key to the peacock’s tragic fate, the news site Lost Coast Outpost reported. “The job is simple … get rid of a wild peacock that is disrupting our lives by any means necessary,” the listing read, according to a screenshot posted by the news site. The ad, which offered money in exchange for the killing, appears to have been removed from Craigslist.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the peacock’s death June 30 as possible animal cruelty and conspiracy to commit a crime, said Samantha Karges, a spokeswoman for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. She said they had identified a suspect — whom she did not name — and served a search warrant at a home, but had not made any arrests.
The incident was another entry in a long list of hysteria, quarrels and confrontations over peacocks, which are not native to the United States. In 2017, a peaceful Miami neighborhood became embroiled in a feud about whether its peafowl invaders should be allowed to stay, and someone shot one of the birds out of a tree. Last year in Oakland, some people took to the social networking site Nextdoor to lament the shrill cries of their new peacock neighbor. And in the Los Angeles area, where residents muse about poisoning the birds or striking them with their cars, a retiree recently described the sound of the region’s peacocks as “like babies being tortured through a microphone.”
This widespread angst may result from the fact that peacocks are not the most considerate of neighbors. They screech at all hours, feast on flowers and peck at their reflections on car doors, thinking they’re staring down a romantic rival. Then there are their mountains of poop, prolific breeding and loud sex.
They are, to put it bluntly, incredibly obnoxious birds.
But Melissa Glass, a McKinleyville resident, said she doesn’t think that’s any reason to kill them. The ill-fated peacock appeared at her home six years ago on her birthday and had been returning ever since for bread and company, she told Local Coast Outpost. Glass said she also learned that neighbors were giving the peacock cookies and French bread.
“He was working the scene,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “He knew he was charming.”
In commiserating with her neighbors after the peacock’s killing, Glass and her husband learned about the Craigslist post. They found a screenshot on Facebook showing the ad’s thumbnail image, a satellite photo of the neighborhood with crudely drawn markings showing where to find the bird.
Then they noticed something potentially telling: a blue marker with an image of a house, positioned directly on top of one of the homes. If someone saves their home address in Google Maps, the blue icon appears on that spot when they use the service.
Glass told Lost Coast Outpost that the house with the symbol is the home of a man they previously had argued with about the peacock. That person had asked the Glasses and another neighbor about relocating the peacock, but they said no. The man also emailed neighbors to beg for a solution to the bird’s noise, Glass told the news outlet.
Whoever posted the Craigslist ad was clear about their aggravation, according to screenshots shared with Lost Coast Outpost. The author called the peacock’s shriek “as loud as a car horn” and said it wakes them up around 5 a.m. every day with three hours of noise. They added a description of where to find the bird and a few notes on their neighbors’ feelings about the peacock, and then concluded with their main request.
“Please contact me so we can form a strategy to eliminate this bird, and also to agree on how much you will be compensated,” the author wrote.
In California, peacocks are not protected under fish and game laws. But the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife warns that peacocks are often kept as pets, so local animal control offices might regulate killing them.
Kelsey Radant, another McKinleyville resident, described her neighborhood’s peacock to Lost Coast Outpost as friendly and “very communal.” She said she saw the Craigslist ad weeks ago and sent screenshots to her father, whom she said used to feed the creature sourdough and now feels guilty about its premature demise.
“He feels really responsible, like he should have done more … called the sheriff then,” Radant told Lost Coast Outpost. “We didn’t think anybody would do it, but we were wrong.”
