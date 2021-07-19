As more energy is released by a solar flare, it can create shock waves that accelerate particles away from the sun, causing what is known as a particle storm. These particles can reach Earth almost as fast as solar flares, in less than an hour. With enough energy, a solar flare can project material away from the sun — a coronal mass ejection. Billions of tons of particles spray out from the sun at high speed, potentially reaching Earth in a day or two.