On Friday, the ranger’s post said that calls about vehicle-induced bear deaths come in frequently and that this particularly dark task of the job has become normal.
“Sadly, it’s become routine,” the ranger said. “I log the coordinates into my phone, gather the equipment I may need, and head to the location.”
Cars zooming along the roadways of Yosemite National Park have struck more than 400 bears since 1995, according to Keep Bears Wild. More than 10 bears were hit by cars in 2020.
The ranger snapped a picture of the sorrowful sow so people could see the “sad reality behind each of these numbers.”
The ranger arrived at the scene several hours after the call came in and scanned the area for traces of blood as cars raced by.
“This is not what any of us signs up for, but it’s a part of the job nonetheless,” the ranger wrote, having forgotten how many times such an assignment has come up.
A car part led the ranger to an embankment where a small, light-brown black-bear cub was lying lifeless, in a fetal position. The National Park Service says most of Yosemite’s black bears are actually brown.
The bear was a female no older than six months.
As the ranger went about their task, an adult bear lurked nearby, watching.
The ranger threw a rock at a tree to scare away the onlooker until it moved off, the ranger wrote.
The ranger resumed the task, thinking that the bear could have been close to scavenge or was just there because the site was a common crossing area.
Then, a “deep toned but soft sounding grunt” came from behind the ranger. The sound was a vocalization that female bears make to call their cubs, the ranger realized.
“I turn and look in its direction and there she is, the same bear from before intently staring back at me. It’s no coincidence,” the ranger wrote. “I can feel the callousness drain from my body. This bear is the mom, and she never left her cub.”
The sow probably had been calling out and waiting for her cub for at least six hours before the ranger arrived, and each sound she released before her baby grew with audible agony, the ranger wrote.
“I glance back finding myself hoping it would respond to her call too, but of course, nothing,” the ranger wrote. “Now here I am, standing between a grieving mother and her child. I feel like a monster.”
The ranger’s post told people to follow the speed limit and to be more observant when visiting animal habitats.
The National Park Service did not respond to a request for comment.
Black bears are usually silent creatures, but they have up to seven different vocalizations that are used when they are distressed, anxious or disturbed, according to the Wildlife Research Institute.
Bears have been shown to have better navigation ability than humans and better long-term memory, according to the North American Bear Center.
