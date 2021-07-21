There is precedent for targeting the site where a pathogen enters. The first polio vaccine, which successfully stopped illness, was injected into muscle like the coronavirus vaccine is. But the oral polio vaccine developed a few years later more successfully prevented infection by blocking the poliovirus from infiltrating through the gut. This, for decades, was the go-to polio vaccine in the United States, until it was replaced by a refined version of the injected polio vaccine. That vaccine and the oral vaccine work equally well at preventing polio, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.