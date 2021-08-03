The agency authorized crew members to spray the whale with seawater to keep it wet and to fend off birds, Fair said.
That’s when good Samaritans came to the rescue: Over slick rocks, helpers scrambled with buckets, collecting water and tossing it over the beached whale, according to a TikTok video. Once they had attached a hose to a pump, the group sprayed water across the whale’s back.
It seemed to cry out as people helped from a careful distance.
“I don’t speak a lot of whale, but it didn’t seem real stoked,” Capt. Chance Strickland told the New York Times. Video taken by bystanders showed Strickland and others from their boat, the M/V Steadfast, vigilantly soaking the whale.
“There were tears coming out of its eyes,” he added. “It was pretty sad.”
By 2 p.m., when an NOAA officer boated to the scene to relieve Strickland’s crew, the tide had started to come in, Fair said.
An hour later, with the tide coming in, the whale was able to float again, moving a bit slowly at first. It meandered around a little before swimming away, Fair said. NOAA was unable to confirm whether the whale was reunited with its pod.
Contrary to earlier reports, NOAA said the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that shook parts of Alaska late Wednesday had no connection to the whale’s stranding 1,000 miles away.
The whale joins five others in the past two decades that researchers know were stranded on the West Coast before they freed themselves or got help from people, according to research by Bay Cetology, a killer-whale research organization. Whales sometimes accidentally beach themselves when the tide is lower than expected, said Jared Towers, a researcher with the group and the Canadian government.
The whale, named T146D, was most likely hunting harbor seals and didn’t realize it had swum too close to shore until it was too late, Towers said.
Towers and another expert recognized T146D, a juvenile Bigg’s killer whale, from past photos taken of it and its mother, T146. The young whale was last spotted in July off the coast of British Columbia, he said.
Killer whales have uniquely shaped dorsal fins and white patches, making it possible to identify them from past photos. With about 300 whales recorded in the Pacific Coast area, researchers can place each by their distinguishable markings: T146D has a nick on the top of the dorsal fin and a scar on a white patch in the back, Towers said.
It probably escaped the beaching with only some superficial injuries, Towers said, but that’s thanks to humans on the scene who did the right thing: calling the authorities and then drenching the whale to prevent possible overheating.
Now that T146D has probably returned to waters along Alaska and Canada, researchers expect to soon catch a glimpse of the orca, hopefully back with its pod and hunting harbor seals.
“It’s only a matter of time,” Towers said.
