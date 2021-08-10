Somewhere to the side of these scientific debates, the conviction that we have to dominate our dogs is still widely established in dog-rearing circles: A document on the SPCA of Texas’s website instructs pet owners: “In order for your home to be a safe and happy place for pets and people, it’s best that the humans in the household assume the highest positions in the dominance hierarchy.” Some animal trainers, especially those influenced by Cesar Millan and the monks of New Skete, take such ideas to extremes, advocating physically aggressive techniques such as the “alpha roll” — in which a disobedient dog is forced onto its back — supposedly drawn from observation of wolves. Even the mild form of the belief that dogs compete with humans for dominance tends to elicit all sorts of contortions from owners eager to prove themselves pack leader: insisting on passing through doors before their dogs do, for example, or always eating first.