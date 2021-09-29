“I don’t know the procedures,” Bozzi told Orlando television station WESH, “so I did it my own way.”
The only-in-Florida showdown unfolded Tuesday in Mount Dora and by Wednesday had exploded across social media. It spread so widely that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was compelled to tell Floridians who are concerned about alligators, “Don’t grab a garbage can.”
Instead, the commission said on Twitter, they should call a state hotline to “dispatch a REAL alligator trapper.”
But on Tuesday, Bozzi reacted to the neighborhood intruder with what he described to the New York Post as “spur of the moment thinking.” He was in his garage, chatting with his nephew when he heard a clatter. His daughter told him, “Hey, this big alligator just hissed at me!”
Bozzi went to have a look and came face to face with a gator that he told the New York Post “was bigger than me.”
“There were other people’s kids out there, also,” he said. “Military instinct kicked in — and, you know, protect at all costs.”
And so, out came the garbage bin. It was a strategic choice, Bozzi told the New York Post, meant to look like a mouth: “I watch a lot of Animal Planet videos, and he’s going to think that I’m like a hippo or something.”
He tipped the bin so the opening faced the gator, then started inching closer, calling for onlookers to “let me know when the head goes inside.” The creature edged backward through the yard and into the driveway, mouth opening wide. Bozzi kept moving closer.
Over a matter of chaotic seconds, he tipped down the lid of the trash can and managed to wrangle the front half of the gator inside. The animal fought, twisting its body and swinging its tail.
“I was frightened when I had it in it, because it was so powerful,” Bozzi told WESH. “And I didn’t expect that; it was pushing out, whipping its tail around.”
But the creature was caught, and Bozzi turned the bin upright. The neighbors burst into applause. In the battle of alligator versus trash bin, the trash bin won.
When Bozzi opened the lid, the alligator at first appeared bewildered, staying put inside the bin. Then it suddenly hauled itself out and crept toward the retention pond, disappearing into the brush.
“Yeah!” people could be heard cheering.
His unusual approach to alligator wrangling also drew awe on social media, with one observer calling it “the most Florida thing I’ve seen in months.” Florida Democratic strategist Steve Schale declared that the Florida Cabinet “name this man a Great Floridian, and put his plaque next to the greatest of Great Floridians permanently honored in the Old Capitol.”
Praise aside, Bozzi said he probably wouldn’t do it again. Next time, he told the New York Post, he’d probably call wildlife rescue.
