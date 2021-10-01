There were still more hurdles before messenger RNA could become useful for medicine: its fundamental instability. Norbert Pardi, a scientist who trained with Weissman and Kariko, spent three years trying to find a safe and efficient way to deliver it intact. After a long string of failures, he made what felt like a last-ditch effort to see if a lipid nanoparticle — a submicroscopic bubble of fat — developed by the Canadian company Acuitas Therapeutics could be used to protect the molecule and deliver it to cells in living animals.