His shop started small. Ferry moved to New York in 2018 and handed out business cards in Times Square every Friday for months, selling a few bones every now and then. He now works with a team of eight part-time contractors and said he sells between 20 and 80 pieces each month. Ferry is also a student at Parsons School of Design in New York, where he incorporates his knowledge of the skeletal system into his studies of product design. He said classmates know him as “the bone guy.”