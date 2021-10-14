Doug Nygren, director of the fisheries division, said that in addition to its teeth — alligator gar have two rows of teeth — its size gave it away. While the longnose gar can get up to five feet or more, Nygren noted that “most of our native species are more slender.” The 39.5 pound fish that Smith caught weighed eight pounds more than the state record for a longnose gar, which, according to the department’s website, was caught in 1974.