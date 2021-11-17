“Hey! Stop!” she yells. “Get out! Get out!”
The animal, undeterred, sniffs what appears to be a freezer. Then it places its paws on it, stands on its hind legs and looks around as if waiting to be served. Although the woman lets out panicked screams, the bear is unmoved.
The video, posted on the social media platform TikTok on Sunday, had been viewed nearly 10 million times by Wednesday afternoon and inspired more than 62,000 comments — most of which expressed amusement and many of which employed bear puns.
“He opened the door with his bear hands,” one person wrote.
“He just needed his bare necessities,” noted another.
7-Eleven’s corporate office did not reply to an email but did weigh in with a comment on the video: “he just wants a blue raspBEARy Slurpee.”
The bear eventually left the store’s doorway and climbed into an open dumpster outside, Jordan Traverso, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in an email. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office then fired nonlethal rounds to chase the bear from the dumpster early Saturday, she said.
A yellow tag on the animal’s ear may indicate that it was among the bears that the fish and wildlife agency began studying over the summer, Traverso said — but she added that she could not be sure without seeing the tag’s number.
Employees at the 7-Eleven did not answer a phone call from The Washington Post on Wednesday. Placer County officials also did not return a message.
Black bears, which number up to 30,000 in California, can damage property or injure pets as they search for food. Feeding them can make them even more troublesome because they can lose their fear of humans, the state’s wildlife department says.
The situation at the 7-Eleven might have been avoided if employees had locked or otherwise secured the dumpster, Traverso said.
“There are tens of thousands of people living around Lake Tahoe, and also lots and lots of bears,” she wrote. “It really is the responsibility of the humans in the region to help keep our bears wild (mainly through proper storage of food and garbage).”
Interactions between humans and bears have been at the center of other viral videos. In June, a 17-year-old in the Los Angeles area pushed a bear off a brick wall as it attacked her family’s dog. Two months later, a bear perused a grocery store, according to CBS Los Angeles. Another bear, in Connecticut, walked away with a woman’s package and dumped it onto a neighbor’s lawn, an NBC news outlet reported.
Other recent encounters have been dangerous. Bears have killed people in Colorado and Montana this year. In July, a grizzly bear rushed a woman photographing the bear’s cubs in Yellowstone National Park. A bear stormed a Japanese military base in June, injuring four people. And a group of bears at an animal park in Shanghai mauled an employee to death last year.
