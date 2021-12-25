NASA reported early Saturday that the weather is favorable and everything looks in order.
“Go for fueling!” Arianespace tweeted as the launch hour neared.
The rocket will send the telescope beyond Earth’s gravity well, and into a gravitationally stable position known as L2, where the telescope will orbit the sun and remain roughly a million miles from Earth on the opposite side of our planet from the sun. The journey to L2 will take about 29 days.
Along the way, the Webb will undergo course corrections and a series of critically important deployments of its hardware, including a sun shield the size of a tennis court. After the sun shield opens up, NASA will send a command from Earth to unfold 18 gold-plated, hexagonal mirrors, which together will function as a 21-meter light bucket, nearly three times the diameter of the Hubble’s mirror.
There is a 32-minute launch window Saturday. If the launch is scrubbed, NASA and its partners can try again at the same time Sunday or any day until Jan. 6, when the moon’s gravity will create a navigational obstacle for a week.
The Webb, named for NASA’s administrator at the height of the 1960s Space Race, traces its scientific roots to the 1980s, and has been under development since the mid-1990s. It has struggled through multiple delays, and survived one congressional attempt to terminate the mission as its cost soared.
There have been several short delays this month, the first two due to technical issues that were resolved quickly. The most recent delay was because of high winds at the launch site, pushing the launch to Christmas morning. NASA, its partners and the astronomical community across the globe are desperate to see the Webb get off the planet, and there appeared to be little hesitation about launching on Christmas.
“It’s been a long road, as many of you know, to get where we are. Even so, we planned such a revolutionary telescope that it has stood the test of this time,” planetary astronomer Heidi Hammel said Thursday during a NASA science webinar on the goals on the mission.
Hammel, like many of the engineers and scientists involved with the mission, is not watching the launch from French Guiana, but from the Space Telescope Science Institute on the edge of the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore.
The Webb is an infrared telescope, capturing wavelengths outside the spectral range of the Hubble Space Telescope. With the sprawling sun shield protecting it from the sun’s heat, the Webb will take advantage of extremely cold temperatures, below minus-370 degrees Fahrenheit.
It is designed to see the oldest stars in the universe and scrutinize the formation of the earliest galaxies. It will also study the atmospheres of exoplanets that orbit stars in our galaxy.
It can even look at nearby neighbors, such as Jupiter — where scientists still want to know why the Great Red Spot on the planet is red, Hammel said. Two other targets are Jupiter’s intriguing moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus, both of which have geysers believed to signal the presence of subsurface oceans.
“If we can put our beam there and detect organics in this plume material that may give us clues to the habitability of subsurface oceans,” Hammel said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.