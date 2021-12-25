At launch, the $10 billion telescope, NASA’s long-delayed successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, was folded up upon itself and fully enveloped, unseen, in the cone of Arianespace’s heavy-lift Ariane 5 rocket, which rolled to the launchpad Thursday.
The critical elements of the launch went perfectly, culminating in a stunning — and, for humanity, probably the final — view of the Webb as it hurtled from the Earth, the imagery caught by a camera on the upper stage of the rocket. There are no cameras on the Webb. The booster camera showed the solar panels extending successfully from the spacecraft, a critically important moment that ensures the telescope will have power.
“There it is. There is your critical call. James Webb not only has legs, it has power," Rob Navias, NASA’s launch commentator, said. “Quite a Christmas present for the world’s astronomers.”
The rocket will send the telescope far beyond Earth’s gravity well, and into a gravitationally stable position known as L2, where the telescope will orbit the sun and remain roughly a million miles from Earth on the opposite side of our planet from the sun.
The journey to L2 will take about 29 days. Along the way, the Webb will undergo course corrections and a series of critically important deployments of its hardware, including a sun shield the size of a tennis court.
After the sun shield opens up, NASA will send a command from Earth to unfold 18 gold-plated, hexagonal mirrors, which together will function as a 21-meter light bucket, nearly three times the diameter of the Hubble’s mirror. This is a novel design, driven by ambitious scientific objectives.
NASA and its partners must overcome 344 potential single point failures, according to an independent review board. That list begins with launch, although the Ariane 5 has an excellent track record. Later Saturday, NASA will be eagerly awaiting confirmation of the deployment of solar panels essential to the mission.
These are anxious moments for NASA and the entire astronomical community. But NASA science administrator Thomas Zurbuchen, who is in French Guiana for the launch, said last month that the agency has tested the telescope and its instruments thoroughly.
“We’ve gone through every systematic analysis that we can think of,” he said.
The Webb, named for NASA’s administrator at the height of the 1960s Space Race, traces its scientific roots to the 1980s, and has been under development since the mid-1990s. It has struggled through multiple delays, and survived one congressional attempt to terminate the mission as its cost soared.
There have been several short delays this month, the first two due to technical issues that were resolved quickly. The most recent delay was because of high winds at the launch site, pushing the launch to Christmas morning. NASA, its partners and the astronomical community across the globe are desperate to see the Webb get off the planet, and there appeared to be little hesitation about launching on Christmas.
“It’s been a long road, as many of you know, to get where we are. Even so, we planned such a revolutionary telescope that it has stood the test of this time,” planetary astronomer Heidi Hammel said Thursday during a NASA science webinar on the goals on the mission.
Hammel, like many of the engineers and scientists involved with the mission, is not watching the launch from French Guiana, but from the Space Telescope Science Institute on the edge of the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore. The institute houses the Mission Operations Center for the Webb. It will take over command of the mission soon after launch.
The predawn streets and elevated highways of Baltimore were empty on this Christmas morning, but by 6 a.m. the institute was bustling. Some news media and scientists dropped out in recent days as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread, and the hoopla was limited. Visitors were given rapid coronavirus tests.
The morning began with remarks by officials and Webb team members, including representatives of Europe’s and Canada’s space agencies. The speakers emphasized the historic nature of the telescope and its potential for answering fundamental questions about the history of the cosmos.
“Look farther, delve deeper and measure more precisely and you’re bound to detect something new and wondrous,” said Kenneth Sembach, director of the telescope institute. “It is a gift to everyone who contemplates the vastness of the universe.”
Pamela Melroy, the NASA deputy administrator, echoed that: “When we see things with a new lens we gain new knowledge and new perspectives that can change fundamentally how we see the universe and how we see ourselves.”
The Webb is an infrared telescope, capturing wavelengths outside the spectral range of the Hubble Space Telescope. With the sprawling sun shield protecting it from the sun’s heat, the Webb will take advantage of extremely cold temperatures, below minus-370 degrees Fahrenheit.
It is designed to see the oldest stars in the universe and scrutinize the formation of the earliest galaxies. It will also study the atmospheres of exoplanets that orbit stars in our galaxy.
It can even look at nearby neighbors, such as Jupiter — where scientists still want to know why the Great Red Spot on the planet is red, Hammel said. Two other targets are Jupiter’s intriguing moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus, both of which have geysers believed to signal the presence of subsurface oceans.
“If we can put our beam there and detect organics in this plume material that may give us clues to the habitability of subsurface oceans,” Hammel said.
“Tens of thousands of people have committed over 20 years or more on a single project,” Matt Mountain, an astronomer who is part of the team that designed the telescope, said at the telescope institute just minutes before launch Saturday. “And why? Why have they committed this time? We solve incredibly hard problems. It’s part of the human spirit. We’re curious. We explore.”
The telescope’s destination, L2, is a position in space relative to the Earth and sun. Draw a line from the sun to the Earth: A million miles beyond the Earth is L2, approximately. The combined gravity of the sun and Earth-moon system will keep an object at L2 about a million miles from Earth as that object circles the sun. To make matters a bit more complicated, Webb will orbit L2, as NASA has explained:
“Webb never actually arrives at L2. It is travelling to enter an orbit around L2. Webb’s L2 orbit is very large in size and it enters its orbit before it reaches the linear distance between Earth and L2. Webb’s orbit around L2 is known as a halo orbit which, rather than a single path, is an orbit that periodically varies through a series of paths around L2.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.