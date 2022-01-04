The deployment concluded at midday Tuesday with the “tensioning” of the fifth and final layer, which required 178 mechanical release devices — collectively accounting for more than half of the 344 potential single-point failures on this complex mission.
“It’s a unique design, never been tried before, never been built before, never been successfully deployed in orbit,” John Durning, the deputy project manager for the Webb mission, told The Washington Post early Tuesday.
He noted that the mission so far has had a couple of minor hiccups, easily resolved. All the major deployments to date, including that of the solar arrays needed to power the observatory, have gone splendidly, he said.
“I am thrilled. I leave here with such pride in the team. I’ve been on the job 15 years. To see it unfurl in space, it’s awe-inspiring,” Durning said.
There are still major and extremely delicate deployments ahead that are critical to the success of the mission, including the unfolding of mirrors that will capture the ancient light of the universe. The telescope is cruising toward an orbit around the sun that will keep it roughly a million miles from Earth.
The $10 billion, long-delayed telescope, conceived in the 1980s and under development since the mid-1990s, will study the universe in the infrared portion of the spectrum, gathering light outside the range of the Hubble Space Telescope.
“Webb, and the Webb Team, is doing great on deployments!” Garth Illingworth, an astronomer at the University of California at Santa Cruz, said by email early Tuesday.
Heidi Hammel, a planetary astronomer who will use the telescope to study objects within our solar system, said in an email she remains jittery about the deployments still to come — including the secondary mirror that reflects light from the main mirror and is crucial to any observations.
“We are not out of the woods yet for JWST, but we have made wonderful progress. Kudos to the amazing engineers!” she said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.