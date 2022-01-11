Bruce Jarrell, president of the University of Maryland at Baltimore and also a transplant surgeon, said in a statement that he and Griffith began their careers in the “infancy” of organ transplant surgery. “Back then, it was the dream of every transplant surgeon, myself included, to achieve xenotransplantation,” or the transplanting of animal cells, tissues or organs into humans, he said. “It is now personally gratifying to me to see this long-sought goal clearly in view.”