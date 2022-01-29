Jupiter — the king of the planets — sits at -2 magnitude (very bright, easy to see) in the darkening evening. By mid-February, the giant planet drops out of view to hang out behind the sun until spring, returning later in March.
The planet Saturn, Jupiter’s planetary partner in crime for 2021, enjoys a vacation behind the sun now and officially conjuncts the solar body Feb. 4, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. We can’t see the ringed planet at all until it returns in earnest to our morning heavens in early March.
For morning dog walkers and joggers, the predawn sky offers enjoyable viewing activity.
You cannot miss Venus in the southeast morning heavens. Our neighboring planet is incredibly bright, as people have mistaken it for an airliner with landing lights on approach to an airport. The effervescent Venus starts February at a brilliant -4.9 magnitude. It’s at its brightest, in fact, according to the observatory. Our neighbor dims just a smidgen to -4.8 magnitude later in February.
Earth’s other neighbor Mars and fleet Mercury join Venus in the southeast predawn sky.
The rusty Red Planet started the year at a dim +1.5 magnitude, according to the observatory, but starts February at +1.4, still dim, brightening slightly to +1.3 by the end of the month. Mars becomes brighter in 2022.
In the last days of February, the last quarter moon aims toward Mars (below Venus) in the morning heavens. The waning moon seems to zip past the reddish star Antares, in the constellation Scorpius on Feb 24. By Feb 25-27, the slimming, elderly moon crosses through the constellation Sagittarius and then slips under Mars.
This upcoming week, Mercury (zero magnitude, bright) hugs the morning’s southeast horizon. The bright Venus beams magnificently above the horizon; Mars will be to the lower right of Venus, and fast Mercury will be to Venus’s lower left.
Good news for people looking forward to the fragrant blooms of spring, the cross-quarter day for winter — traditionally Feb. 2, Groundhog Day — serves as the rule-of-thumb halfway point for the season. For those people who like precision, astronomical winter’s midpoint will be Feb. 3 at 10:46 p.m. Eastern time, according to astronomer Geoff Chester of the Naval Observatory. The vernal equinox arrives March 20.
For Washington, Feb. 1 officially will see 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight, while on Feb. 28, the city will enjoy 11 hours and 18 minutes of solar rays, according to the observatory.
Down-to-Earth events:
- Feb. 11 — “The European Southern Observatory’s Extremely Large Telescope” is an online lecture by Roberto Tamai, the observatory’s program manager, who will discuss the telescope’s design and construction status. Hosted by PSW Science. 8 p.m. For information, pswscience.org. For the lecture, visit YouTube to find the “PSW Science” homepage.
- Feb. 12 — “Monsters in the Universe: New Insight Into Black Holes,” is an online talk by astrophysicist Joseph E. Pesce of the National Science Foundation. He will discuss recent findings in this auspicious age of black hole research. The meeting is hosted by the National Capital Astronomers. The virtual Zoom doors open at 7 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. For details, visit capitalastronomers.org.
- Feb. 20 — “Wild and Wonderful Space Volcanoes” is an online talk by Caitlin Ahrens, a postdoctoral fellow at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. She will explore the marvelous volcanic phenomena of the solar system. The meeting is hosted by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. 7 p.m. novac.com. To view the lecture: meet.google.com/osh-bcyd-gti.
