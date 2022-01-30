Experts say the Humboldt penguin population’s continued decline could be linked to ocean currents and temperatures in the Pacific changing amid the climate crisis, along with the mining of their habitats in Chile. Humboldt penguins feed primarily on fish but adults hunting for prey in the wild are being forced to travel further for food because of high commercial fishing demands and oil pollution. Researchers say the population’s habitats have been devastated by guano mining for fertilizer.