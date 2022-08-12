What does ‘splooting’ mean? And why are New York’s squirrels doing it?

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Those taking a stroll through New York City’s parks may be stopped in their tracks this summer by a squirrel sprawled out, face down, limbs outstretched and lying still. Don’t be alarmed, says New York City’s Department of Parks & Recreation. They’re just “splooting.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A tweet by the city’s parks agency earlier this week went viral online, confusing and delighting people in equal measure, after it advised: “If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don’t worry; it’s just fine.” It added that “on hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping.”

It sparked a rush of queries about what splooting means but the word, of unknown origin, has been swirling around the internet for some time, popular among pet owners delighted at the sight of their dog or cat stretching out their hind legs in an amusing posture.

Veterinarians and animal experts believe the animals assume the pose to beat the heat, extending their surface area to cool down.

Both the word and the action have piqued interest online — although the word is yet to be featured in all the major dictionaries.

When your correspondent, sitting comfortably in an air-conditioned office, looked up the word online in the Merriam-Webster dictionary the response threw up no results: “The word you’ve entered isn’t in the dictionary.”

Another attempt, this time in Britain’s Collins English Dictionary, produced a brief entry for splooting, which it described as British English.

“VERB (intransitive): (of an animal) to lie flat on the stomach with the hind legs stretched out behind the body.

The entry adds, helpfully, the word’s origin is likely 21st century slang “perhaps altered from splat.”

Fiona McPherson, a lexicographer at the Oxford English Dictionary, told The Washington Post Friday “Sploot is a relatively recent coinage,” and has not yet been included in the famed dictionary, although it is a word they are “tracking.”

“Etymologically, it may be a variant of splat, but I have also seen suggestions that it is a blend of splay and scoot,” she said in an email. “It has been quite closely associated with dogs, notably corgis,” but can apply to most animals capable of splooting.

McPherson, a senior editor of new words responsible for adding the entry “amazeballs” to the dictionary, said the act may have become more noticeable in the recent warm weather many are experiencing and that the word has likely gained popularity amid internet meme culture.

Phonetician John Harris said that while several internet sources suggested the word was derived from “split” or “splat,” he considered this “unlikely” as “there are no regular sound changes in English that would take you from either of these words to SPLOOT.” However, the emeritus professor of linguistics at University College London mused it could instead be a portmanteau word involving the first part of “splay” and the last part of “cute.”

The tweet from New York parks, where temperatures have soared this summer, prompted others online to share images of their own pets splooting.

“Splooting squirrels are adorable,” tweeted one individual in response. Another wrote: “Splooting!! Love that word.. thanks!”

According to the Gilbertsville Veterinary Hospital in Philadelphia, a number of animals can showcase a variety of splooting positions depending on their flexibility.

The “Classic Sploot,” it says, is where one leg remains beneath the body while the other leg is kicked back. The “Side Sploot” meanwhile sees one leg tucked under the body while the other is kicked out to the side and the “Full Sploot,” has the animal kick both legs behind the body, exhibiting a full body stretch.

Splooting can be good for the animal’s muscles and hips as part of a stretch, it adds, and also lets them cool down by pressing their bellies on to cold surfaces.

In the United Kingdom the phenomena is known more commonly as “pancaking,” squirrel expert Natalia Doran told The Washington Post. “But we’re speaking about the same body position. We see it all the time in our rescue squirrels,” she said.

Doran runs Urban Squirrels, a rescue and advocacy group based in London, which helps injured and orphaned squirrels.

“That really spread-eagling position is not a worry — they’re just cooling themselves,” she said. “However lethargic and immobile they look, they’re fine.”

By contrast, if a squirrel appears to be lying still and on their side that could indicate they’re unwell, and if they’re curled up in a tight ball position that can mean they’re cold, Doran added.

Despite the splooting position being a “cute” way for squirrels to cool themselves, she cautioned that in the longer term, climate change was a serious concern and could hurt the species in the U.K. and elsewhere.

Jackie Foott of the British Red Squirrel forum, which works to conserve the minority breed, agreed the pose was a common sight among the species and other animals.

“All animals will do it, they’ll go to a shady place and lay out flat,” she told The Post. “The obvious thing is they’re increasing the surface of their body so that the excess heat can disperse.”

The majority of squirrels in New York’s parks are eastern gray squirrels. Mostly active in the daytime, they can be seen twitching and darting around for nuts, seed and berries using their excellent sense of smell.

The mammals can grow between nine and 12 inches long and weigh around 20 ounces. They commonly reside in a “drey,” a type of nest made of leaves, in small family groups and live about three to five years in the city or up to 10 years in rural settings.

They can also bite.

Splooting can also occur among young birds, according to the NYC Parks service, such as the “juvenile red-tailed hawk,” known to demonstrate a “full sploot at times.”

“However, birds do not usually lay down as it leaves them vulnerable. Instead, they will perch and fluff their feathers and hold out their wings to allow air to flow through and cool off,” it added.

The National Park Service in the United States also said the hot weather had given rise to “Sploot Season” and encouraged its four-legged inhabitants to “Sploot like nobody’s watching,” this summer.

