An unknown illness is killing dogs in Michigan. Here’s what to know.

An unidentified illness that has recently killed several dogs in Michigan is sparking anxiety among canine owners and making veterinary officials scramble to figure out how to protect the state’s pets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Most of the dogs have died within three days of developing symptoms, including vomiting and bloody stool, officials at Otsego County Animal Shelter in northern Michigan said. The majority of dogs were younger than 2 or elderly, and cases have been found in the northern and central parts of the state.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it had received anecdotal reports of 15 to 25 infections but did not have an exact count because residents are not required to report the disease. Melissa FitzGerald, the Otsego shelter’s director, said she was aware of at least 20 deaths from the illness in her county.

The illness resembles canine parvovirus, a gastrointestinal condition that causes vomiting, loss of appetite and bloody diarrhea. Some samples submitted to a Michigan State University laboratory have tested positive for that virus, State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said. But other samples from dogs brought to veterinarians have come back negative, FitzGerald said.

“Our work starts with looking for known causes of disease, and if none is found, we’ll explore novel explanations such as new virus variants,” Kim Dodd, director of the university’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said in a statement.

But officials’ “best ‘guess,’” FitzGerald said, “is that this is a strain of parvo.”

Canine parvovirus is highly contagious among dogs and can be deadly. But there are several effective vaccines that veterinarians typically administer beginning when a puppy is a few weeks old. FitzGerald said she was unaware of any properly vaccinated dogs dying from the unidentified illness.

An investigation into the viral spread was in the early stages Monday.

“There are more results pending and more to be learned,” Wineland said.

State officials urged dog owners to keep up with routine vaccinations, including ones against canine parvovirus, and to make sure puppies are fully immunized before interacting with other animals. Dogs’ hair and feet can transmit the virus, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Owners should also clean up after their pets on walks — contaminated feces can spread illness — and keep dogs home and contact their veterinarian if the canines show any signs of illness, officials said. Canine parvovirus is not contagious to other animals or to people.

