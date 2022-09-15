Puppies kidnapped in D.C.

Gift Article Share

The case dates to mid-July when the puppies' mother, Godiva, was picked up by the Humane Rescue Alliance in Northwest D.C. She was malnourished and pregnant, and her rescuers were worried about her health. But with good care, she successfully bore a litter of seven puppies in early August at the rescue alliance's facility.

Godiva — a 1-year-old believed to be a Labrador mix — and her puppies were transferred to a foster home so they could “spend their critical growth period together in a more ideal environment than the shelter,” Rescue Alliance officials said in a statement.

But in late August, rescue officials said they got a distressing call. A dog had been abandoned and was found tied to a pole. They went, got the dog and realized it was Godiva — minus her pups.

Officials obtained a search warrant for the home where they thought the puppies were but found only one of the seven. They reunited it with Godiva at their rescue facility.

Now officials are trying to figure out what happened to Godiva’s remaining six puppies. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the puppies, which are now about 5 weeks old.

The Rescue Alliance said in the statement that the puppies were kidnapped and “separated from their mother at the extremely vulnerable age of just 3 ½-weeks-old.” It said pups “need to be with their mothers and littermates until they are 8 to 10 weeks old” and noted that the kidnapped dogs are in need of veterinary care.

Officials said they believe the pups were sold or given to buyers or adopters who did not know they had been stolen. Anyone who was given or bought one of the puppies without realizing it was kidnapped will not be held liable, officials said.

Tips can be reported anonymously, officials said. Anyone with information on the puppies’ whereabouts is asked to call rescue officials at 202-723-5730.

