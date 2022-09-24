In ‘Saving Venice,’ PBS show follows efforts to save ‘Floating City’

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Imagine a gondola in Venice, lazily meandering up one of the Floating City’s seemingly infinite canals. Then imagine Venice consumed by rising sea levels as its precarious land sinks. Marble buildings would erode. Canals would wash out. More than a thousand years of art and culture would vanish, displacing the city’s 260,000 residents and an entire tourism industry built around its beauty.

Those fears have mounted with the severity of human-caused climate change. But environmental engineers are working to make sure the catastrophic scenarios don’t come true.

“Nova: Saving Venice,” on PBS stations Sept. 28, looks at recent — and controversial — attempts to fortify the city against flooding. The most famous one, the MOSE project, uses high-tech flood gates that rise from fixed places in the lagoon during high tide and inclement events, forming a barrier against excess water.

Advertisement

MOSE has been plagued by everything from budget woes to corruption accusations to anger from environmental groups that claim the flood barriers, which cost billions of dollars, disturb the native habitat of local birds.

The massive, years-long project faced its first big test in 2020. It worked, but weeks later officials miscalculated and didn’t activate the system, flooding the city and raising even more questions about how, and even whether, to stop the tide.

Flood walls like MOSE spark hot debate, especially given projections that with glacier melt and continued human-caused climate change, sea-level rise and sinking soils will replace once-in-a-while floods in places such as Venice. Though projections vary, some experts say the project is already obsolete. One day, the barriers might need to be deployed daily, or the water could simply rise higher.

Advertisement

But the documentary doesn’t just focus on MOSE. Instead, it looks at other efforts to mitigate floods in the city, from the hunt for the reasons for the erosion beneath the city that’s causing its sinking to efforts to protect species that live in the lagoon.

When it comes to water, human habitats are fragile. “Saving Venice” hints that, with a bit of innovation, a skosh of collective willingness and a lot of hard work, humans can indeed stop the tide.

GiftOutline Gift Article