Nobel Prize in physics awarded for breakthroughs in quantum mechanics

The announcement at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm laureated Alain Aspect of Université Paris-Saclay and École Polytechnique, in Palaiseau, France; John F. Clauser of J.F. Clauser & Assoc., Walnut Creek, Calif., and Anton Zeilinger of the University of Vienna, Austria.

The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to three physicists for experimental work on “entangled photons," with repercussions in the burgeoning field of quantum information science.

In a press release, the Academy explained the experiments that led to the prize: “What happens to one particle in an entangled pair determines what happens to the other, even if they are really too far apart to affect each other. The laureates’ development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology.”