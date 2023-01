The people who run it say they have been using the clock for more than seven decades to convey the level of risk from existential threats, from nuclear weapons to climate change.

The world has been 100 seconds away from “midnight” — the symbolic hour of apocalypse — since 2020, according to the Doomsday Clock.

This year, they will set the hands of time on the clock on Tuesday. It’s the first update since Russia’s war in Ukraine revived fears of a nuclear disaster in a year of fires and floods around the world. Here’s what to know about the metaphorical timepiece: