Study maps potential African swine fever outbreak in southeastern U.S.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Recent research published in the journal Preventive Veterinary Medicine maps what could happen if the highly contagious African swine fever swept across U.S. shores and its potentially devastating consequences for pigs and farms. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In particular, scientists explored how the virus might be spread, and managed, in the southeastern United States. They concluded that quick action could prevent up to 79 percent of virus spread in the region — but that the disease could devastate livestock and farms nonetheless.

The scientists used a tool called PigSpread to model how an outbreak might play out. Developed by North Carolina State University veterinary researchers, the program allows researchers to estimate how effective various interventions might be.

Although not a risk to human health, the virus spreads easily between pigs and can be hard to detect in time to prevent transmission. Using the PigSpread model, the researchers looked at six potential transmission routes, including the virus spreading from pig to pig via swine movements between farms, vehicle movements and local spread.

Advertisement

They found that between-farm movements contributed to 71.1 percent of predicted cases, with local and vehicle-driven spread contributing to 14.6 and 14.4 percent of cases, respectively.

Overall, farmers and officials would need to respond with a combination of quarantine, culling herds, contact tracing, surveillance and other measures. Even then, the researchers conclude, a single case could lead to the slaughter of 495,619 animals over just 140 days.

“While these results are promising, they are still a bit optimistic,” said Gustavo Machado, assistant professor of population health and pathobiology at N.C. State and one of the paper’s co-authors, in a news release.

Even the best-case scenario would still have a deep impact on the pork industry. U.S. Agriculture Department officials warn that the arrival of African swine fever could force a halt in pork product exports, catastrophic price drops and the need to cull herds. They urge anyone with pigs to be on the alert for symptoms such as high fevers, weakness, blotchy skin rashes or coughing.

Gift this article Gift Article