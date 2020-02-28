It also shows that science is fun — and how role models turn it into careers.
Fields such as zoology, oceanography, neuroscience and biomedical engineering come along for the ride. The science lessons are delivered in snackable chunks.
In one episode, teen correspondents interview bat conservationist Kristen Lear, who talks about why the winged mammals get a bad rap in the media; check in with Ashley Kimbel, a teen who used a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic foot for an amputee veteran; and chat with Ellen Stofan, NASA’s former chief scientist and Mars director of the National Air and Space Museum. Kids also compete to make a Leonardo da Vinci-style wooden bridge held up by only friction and gravity.
The show aims to make its subject matter accessible and fun. It succeeds, packing plenty of information into a half-hour block hosted by Miranda Cosgrove, a TV vet who was once Hollywood’s best-paid child actress.
The series is executive-produced by actress Geena Davis and funded by Lyda Hill Philanthropies, which pledged $25 million to inspire girls to pursue STEM careers through its IF/THEN initiative.
One memorable part of the show comes at the end when guests share “one last thing” with young viewers and get real about their fears, failures and inspirations.
The show may be presented by and geared toward women, but it isn’t didactic.
The stimulating subject matter helps.
Viewers of both genders may get so immersed in its exploration of carnivores, science fiction, microchips and the Mars rover that they don’t realize they’re starting to think differently about scientists — and their own futures.
“Mission Unstoppable” airs on CBS on Saturday mornings. Check your local listings for times.