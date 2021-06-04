As the surge has torn up the ice, the field work has grown increasingly treacherous. Last month, one of the cameras was nearly lost in a deep crevasse. A team in a helicopter rescued it just in time. Since then, Hults has tied himself to one of the craft’s landing skids when he’s doing field work on the glacier. “And if I do slip in,” he said with a laugh, “then I’ll be roped up to the helicopter and [it] could just lift me out.”