The lake vanished abruptly over a three-day period in June 2019, sending an estimated 21 billion to 26 billion cubic feet of water into the ocean.
With the help of satellite imagery, researchers were able to spot the sudden disappearance. They describe the event in a paper in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
The event was captured by a radar satellite and ICESat-2, a NASA satellite that measures with lasers the planet’s ice. In June 2019 — Antarctica’s midwinter — the deep, ice-covered lake vanished, leaving a craterlike depression in its place.
The researchers estimate the ice surface that covered the lake fell as much as 260 feet into the crater, while the ice around it rose as much as 118 feet as the ice shelf became lighter. They believe the weight of the accumulated water broke the ice beneath it in a process called hydrofracturing. Then the water drained into the ocean beneath the ice shelf. As ice melts atop Antarctica’s floating ice shelves, the water forms tens of thousands of meltwater lakes.
Was the event connected to the warming climate around the icy continent? It’s too soon to tell, researchers say. In a news release, co-author Jonathan Kingslake of Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory says that the event was “apparently the culmination of decades of meltwater accumulation and storage beneath that insulating lid of ice.”
Since surface melting is projected to double by 2050, the researchers write, events like the lake’s sudden disappearance might offer clues as to what hydrofracturing means for the overall stability of the ice shelves and sea level rise. They’ll continue to scour the ice’s surface for clues as to what surface meltwater is up to — and keep watching the lake, which refilled quickly in 2020.