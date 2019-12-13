“It is a huge disaster that’s going on underneath the waves,” says Karen Neely, a coral ecologist at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. “This is on the level of the Amazon burning. It is on the level of a disease that’s wiping out all of America’s forests.”

Stony coral tissue loss disease attacks the tissue of coral, transforming healthy, vibrant marine ecosystems into drab, dead worlds within weeks.

Little is known about what causes the disease. Scientists are working together to try to find solutions.

A disease advisory panel has been set up to help coordinate efforts. Scientists are performing fieldwork to bolster each others’ research. They are like first responders at the scene of a disaster, they say.

Neely’s group has been laboriously applying a paste combined with amoxicillin to the coral, which they say has been effective in treating the disease.

Scientists also are ripping out the diseased coral to stop it from spreading.

— Reuters

