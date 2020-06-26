The future collider could help physicists learn more about the Higgs boson particle. The particle gives others their mass, and when it was finally observed in the LHC in 2012, it confirmed a prediction of the Standard Model of particle physics. The model helps physicists understand how matter works, but until the Higgs boson was observed, it hadn’t yet been verified.

But though the Standard Model is the closest physics has come to explaining the nature of matter, physicists still have unanswered questions — and want to generate more Higgs boson particles and study how they work. A massive electron-positron collider could be used to pump out many Higgs particles, then study them to see whether they do what physicists predict.

Eventually, the tunnel would be repurposed to house an even more powerful proton collider than the LHC — a collider that generates so much energy it might produce new kinds of particles for physicists to study.

Mid-century may seem far off, but not if you consider how long it took to build the LHC. It took decades to plan the particle accelerator and 14 years of construction and testing before the machine was ready to run. It’s still being upgraded. The accelerator’s next run is scheduled for May 2021, and when it goes back online it will generate many more particle collisions than the LHC.

