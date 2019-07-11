A detail from the “Book of Flowers” (1460) that depicts a griffin, a mythical creature with the body, tail and back legs of a lion and the head, wings and claws of an eagle. The artist is unknown but the author of the illuminated manuscript was Lambert of Saint-Omer, a French Benedictine monk. (National Library of the Netherlands)

Animals don’t just stalk through jungles or soar through the air. They inhabit the human imagination, too. And in medieval times, they shaped how humans thought of their relationships to God.

Bestiaries — books that described real and imaginary animals — were ornate, illuminated manuscripts full of information on a variety of beasts, accompanied by descriptions of their moral significance within Christianity.

“Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World,” at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, dives into those tomes. It reveals how human relationships with fantastical and real-life creatures have — and haven’t — changed over the centuries.

Originally intended for religious education, bestiaries also provided literary entertainment to society’s upper crust in medieval Europe. Brilliantly colored and lettered, the books told stories about animals you might have seen for yourself, such as the hedgehog or the cat, and ones you’ll never encounter outside of your mind. (Think griffins, phoenixes and even sirens.)

Each beast had an allegorical meaning. Foxes were thought to represent the devil and his wiles; eagles, a Christ-like leader. And fantastical animals such as the unicorn all embodied lessons about humanity and religion.

The books were so influential that their contents shaped the popular imagination, spilling over into artwork and heraldry even to this day. They’re on brilliant display in the exhibition, which is accompanied by a beautiful catalogue and supplemental resources such as a podcast episode.

Bestiary-inspired paintings, sculptures and objects like dishes and combs show the beasts’ versatility and sway. Can’t make it to L.A.? Check out the exhibition’s extensive website. “Book of Beasts” is at the Getty through Aug. 18.

