In 2016, scientists, engineers and researchers from NASA and the European Space Agency Team took part in the Extreme Environment Mission Operations. They lived in Aquarius, the world’s only undersea research station, according to NASA. (Karl Shreeves/NASA)

What’s the best way to prepare for life beyond Earth?

The answer is closer to home than you might think.

NASA knows where to look. Its analog missions — field tests in places that share similarities with space environments — assemble astronauts and scientists all over the globe in an effort to prepare humans for long-term space travel.

Analog missions are devoted to everything from understanding space radiation to prepping for different gravity fields. They also help humans face the harsh possibilities that may one day challenge astronauts on long missions — hostile environments, cramped quarters and the psychological realities of life in isolation.

Right now, NASA has 14 active analog missions. Locations range from the Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, N.Y., where scientists study the effects of space radiation, to Antarctica’s McMurdo Station, where teams are testing how to work together in space (and figuring out what might go wrong during long missions in isolation).

Though many of the agency’s analog missions take place on solid ground, some can be found at the bottom of the ocean. In June, NASA conducted a 10-day expedition deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 23rd NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations (NEEMO-23) brought together an all-female team of astronauts and marine scientists, who spent time traversing the ocean floor and testing out potential methods for anchoring spacecrafts and exploring the moon’s surface.

Analog missions use the unique challenges of some of Earth’s most extreme places to their advantage. Take Canada’s Devon Island, the world’s largest uninhabited island. It’s on Baffin Bay in the Arctic Circle — and it’s barren, cold and extremely isolated. That makes it perfect for simulations of life on Mars and other planets. Every summer, a group of international researchers lives there in an effort to test how astronauts might map Mars on a future mission.

