Earthquakes occur due to sudden slips at the boundaries between tectonic plates. The energy these slips produce radiates in ripplelike waves that scientists detect with seismographs.
About 150 seismic stations around the world help scientists monitor earthquakes, which take place all the time. A peek at the agency’s interactive map pinpoints events mild and large all over the world. People can also report quakes in their area.
A look at the website’s statistics finds some interesting historical temblors, too, including an 1857 quake that took place northwest of Bakersfield, Calif., along the San Andreas Fault. Known as the Fort Tejon Earthquake, the magnitude-7.9 quake caused buildings to collapse, trees to sink into the ground and multiple rivers to overflow.
The magnitude was on par with the San Francisco earthquake of 1906, but because of the epicenter’s location only one casualty was recorded compared with the estimated 3,000 people who died in San Francisco, which was almost leveled by the quake and the fires that ensued.
The website may contain everything you ever wanted to know about earthquakes, but it lacks something big: earthquake predictions. That’s because scientists can’t do it.
“Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake,” according to the agency. “We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future.”
