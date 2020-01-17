It isn’t even possible to predict the exact composition of milk without understanding the species it came from, the food and lifestyle of the animals, the seasons and other factors.

Milk’s diverse ingredients lend themselves to a dizzying array of possibilities — and pitfalls. Wait too long to homogenize it, and it goes rancid. Expose it to sunlight, and it can taste burnt. Store it without the proper ventilation, and it can start to taste like a barn. But with the proper processing, its casein can coagulate into cheese, its fats can join into butter or its liquid can be evaporated to form milk powder.

An entire field, dairy science, is devoted to studying the substance and the many ways it can be manufactured and modified. The biology of its production, the chemistry of its delicate balance of molecular components and the physics of its density, viscosity and acidity — all this and more make a glass of milk a living lesson in science, technology and innovation.

Want to know more? H. Douglas Goff, a dairy science professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario, has put together several e-books on dairy science and technology. They’re free. They offer an intriguing crash course in the science of an ingredient you may consume without much thought.