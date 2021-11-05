The slow-moving extinction event took place as the Eocene epoch switched to the Oligocene. At the time, the planet’s temperatures dropped along with sea levels.
As the planet moved from lush, tropical greenhouse to a chillier icehouse with freezing poles and expanding grasslands, its animals died off in massive numbers. As a result, two-thirds of the animals that inhabited Asia and Europe went extinct.
Researchers knew about that extinction event, but thought Africa and the Arabian Peninsula’s mammals had gone unscathed, benefiting from the continent’s then-mild climate, which was close to the equator and retained much of its warmth.
But fossil evidence from the area tells a different story. When researchers studied fossils from all over the continent, they saw huge die-offs in African and Arabian mammals, too.
The scientists mapped the evolutionary trees of five different groups of mammals and found that they, too, disappeared during the Eocene-Oligocene shift. They call the period a “turbulent interval” in which the diversity of the mammals of the Arabian Peninsula and Africa shrank dramatically, then grew again as species recovered.
“Extinction is interesting in that way,” said Matt Borths, curator of Duke University’s Lemur Center Division of Fossil Primates and co-author of the paper, in a news release. “It kills things, but it also opens up new ecological opportunities for the lineages that survive into this new world.”
The researchers say their work shows the importance of looking toward the past to help predict how modern ecological systems and species might respond to a changing climate.