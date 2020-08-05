Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Gift Subscriptions
Try 1 month for $1
Gift Subscriptions
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(The Washington Post)
LIVE
Science
Fauci is hopeful that vaccines will be approved by the end of 2020
Infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci told reporters that he is “cautiously optimistic” that there will be a safe and effective vaccine, based on early studies.
Related
Read More
Up next in
Science of coronavirus
1:49
Fauci is hopeful that vaccines will be approved by the end of 2020
9:10
Coronavirus researchers in Germany invited thousands to a concert. For science.
2:48
A group of doctors and researchers are training dogs to sniff out covid-19 — and it's working
3:33
Four reasons to download COVIDWISE, America’s first coronavirus exposure app
2:11
How coronavirus affects children and what that means for schools
3:06
Russia claims it has a covid-19 vaccine, raising alarm from global health officials
2:11
Coronavirus vaccines begin final phase of testing with 30,000-person trials
4:54
Explaining ARDS and how covid-19 attacks the lungs
1:56
Why it’s so difficult to calculate the coronavirus death toll
1:21
Why your local bar might be a coronavirus hotspot
4:21
Fauci warns there could be up to 100,000 new cases of coronavirus per day
1:29
Pool testing: What it is and how it could affect the coronavirus pandemic
5:02
The FDA eased its ban on blood donations from gay men amid covid-19. Some say it's still not enough.
4:36
Worried about a second wave of coronavirus? We’re still in the first.
2:04
Fauci: 'We are still in the first wave' of the novel coronavirus
11:49
Why covid-19 isn't going away anytime soon
9:47
Bill Nye on how to talk to children about coronavirus
5:55
What happens after you recover from covid-19
7:42
Coronavirus contact tracing apps are coming to your phone. Here's how they work.
4:09
What the 1918 flu pandemic can teach states about reopening during coronavirus
1:37
What are the symptoms of covid-19 or coronavirus?
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post