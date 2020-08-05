The Washington Post
(The Washington Post)
Science
Fauci is hopeful that vaccines will be approved by the end of 2020
Infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci told reporters that he is “cautiously optimistic” that there will be a safe and effective vaccine, based on early studies.
