It’s not quite as simple as a kind of galactic car crash. Think of it as more of a dance: Two close galaxies are drawn together through gravitational attraction. As they get closer and closer, they start to disturb one another’s gravitational fields, changing shapes as they either pass one another or merge.

Hyper Suprime-Cam, a massive digital still camera attached to the Subaru Telescope, captures the action. The camera weighs about 3 tons and is taller than a human being. Boasting a whopping 870 megapixels, the wide-field infrared camera can image about 1.5 degrees of sky at a time — about the width of your pinkie finger if you were to hold it at arm’s length. The camera project’s team will map the entire sky over 300 nights of telescope time total.

Researchers want to learn more about galaxy interactions, which they think cause galaxies to evolve.

Without the public, it could take much longer to figure out how that evolution works. One day, researchers could teach artificial intelligence to analyze images like the ones taken by Hyper Suprime-Cam, but AIs don’t yet have the properly classified samples of faint galleries needed to train them.

Galaxy Cruise, a new citizen science project from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, needs humans to classify lots of galaxy images to drive future research. The platform is set up like a cruise ship through what its creators characterize as a “galactic ocean.”

