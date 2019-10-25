Science communication is critical to these researchers — and to science itself. To gain funding and support for their work, scientists must communicate its value and its “broader impacts,” or the ways in which it benefits society. And bringing a human element to scientific research connects scientists to others outside the lab, hospital or classroom, building a wider sense of why science matters and letting everyone in on the results and implications of the research.

AD

AD

When scientists get personal about their experiences, the results can be hilarious (as when ecologist Cylita Guy is handed stinky bags of live bats — and has a surprising run-in with a pack of drunken observers — while doing fieldwork) or sobering (as when surgeon Bhuvanesh Singh explores his failure to save a patient despite a surgery he thought was successful).

The stories show the very human side of science: fear, trust, doubt, triumph. They’re devastating, delightful, and endlessly listenable. Ready to hear (or tell) a science story? Visit the organization at Storycollider.org to get started. There, you can find an upcoming show near you, listen to past stories on the podcast or pitch a tale that involves science.

AD