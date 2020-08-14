The Washington Post
(Global Food and Water Safety/University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)
Science
Household electric cooker used to sanitize N95 respirators
Researchers out of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign show household electric cookers can be used to decontaminate N95 respirators for reuse.
