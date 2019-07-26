Last September, flames engulfed the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro. Hundreds of thousands of important specimens, rare recordings, mummies and other scientific treasures were lost. (Leo Correa/AP)

When Brazil’s National Museum burned in late 2018, people didn’t just mourn the destruction of a beautiful building. Centuries’ worth of scientific treasures — hundreds of thousands of important animal specimens, rare recordings, mummies and the fruits of the research of past and ­present-day scientists — were reduced to ash in a fire that was a national and natural history tragedy.

So how are the scientists who saw their work go up in flames in Rio de Janeiro coping? Journalist Emiliano Rodríguez Mega checks in with them with an in-depth feature in Nature.

It’s the story of tenacious researchers who are literally rebuilding their careers and the museum’s scientific legacy. Many risked their lives trying to remove collections and research materials when the building was burning. Afterward, their careers and research were threatened.

The article is full of emotion and grief, with vivid descriptions of what burned and what it was like to see so much scientific work devastated.

“Hundreds of years of natural history [turned] to ash, including much of the nation’s most prized records of its past,” Rodríguez Mega writes. “The fire claimed tens of thousands of the museum’s 20 million fossils, animal specimens, mummies and Indigenous artifacts, including recordings of chants in native languages that are no longer spoken. More than two-thirds of the 90 resident researchers lost all of their work and belongings.”



The museum’s gutted building. Some tenacious researchers are rebuilding their careers and the Brazilian institution’s legacy (Renato Spyrro/AP)

The story details how the fire forced researchers into a kind of exile at other institutions and how they’ve rallied at home. (It involves deepening professional relationships and even tattoos.)

They’re rallying for change, too, with warnings about how vulnerable other museums are to a devastating fire. How will they rebuild from the wreckage? This engrossing piece provides some answers.

