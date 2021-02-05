Insects, spiders, crustaceans and many-footed critters such as millipedes are members of the phylum Arthropoda. Their ranks include everything from the Florida bark scorpion, a venomous scorpion that can grow up to six inches long, to the elephant mosquito, the largest mosquito in the world.
Scientists think there are at least 14 million species of arthropods, 80 percent of which have yet to be discovered.
One of the more surprising additions to the book is the goose barnacle. Although it may look like a mollusk, it’s actually an arthropod — and Bertone points out that none other than English naturalist Charles Darwin specialized in barnacles.
Each page includes an illustration and information on the arthropod’s habits and habitats. The book also provides general information on arthropod distribution and how the animals eat and live.
The entomologist actually wrote the book in 2008 before he had found his professional path. He was inspired to finally post the work in response to a tweet asking people what they would have done if they hadn’t followed their current career path.
When he realized he would have made coloring books for kids, he resurrected the project and posted it online. Download the free guide at bit.ly/ColorArthropods.